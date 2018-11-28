Brown's OT goal wins it for Petersen, Kings

Dustin Brown’s goal 53 seconds into overtime gave the visiting Los Angeles Kings a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Brown fired home a long Alec Martinez rebound into a gaping net as the Kings won their second straight game.

Interim coach Willie Desjardins enjoyed success in his first game in Vancouver since being fired by the Canucks following the 2016-17 season. The Canucks lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

The Kings led 1-0 after the second following a scoreless first.

Alex Iafallo scored for the Kings in regulation time, while Markus Granlund tallied for the Canucks.

Kings netminder Calvin Petersen recorded 32 saves on 33 shots for the win. Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 of 25 shots in the loss.

Iafallo opened the scoring 10:45 into the second period as he one-timed Brown’s pass from the corner. Brown slid the puck to Iafallo while battling the Canucks’ Tyler Motte and Alex Biega along the boards.

Granlund tied the game with 3:43 left in the third period as he deflected Biega’s shot in midair behind Petersen.

The goal came moments after Granlund, despite being pinned against the boards by Kings center Adrian Kempe, helped teammate Jake Virtanen get the puck out from behind the net and back to the point.

The Canucks received an offensive boost as Brock Boeser, their top scorer in 2017-18, returned to the lineup after missing 11 games with a groin injury. Vancouver posted only two wins during his absence.

Desjardins received a mixed reaction from the crowd when he was shown on the scoreboard along with the words “Welcome back.” The rebuilding Canucks missed the playoffs in the last two of his three seasons.

He has come under fire with the Kings for benching high-priced free agent Ilya Kovalchuk in the third period of Sunday’s win against Edmonton and playing him on the fourth line at other times. Kovalchuk logged just 9:05 of ice time against the Canucks.

Kings top goaltender Jonathan Quick, who missed 12 games due to knee surgery, dressed as the backup. Quick is expected to play Friday against the Flames in Calgary. The Kings also play Thursday at Edmonton.

