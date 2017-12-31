Doughty lifts Kings by Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Defenseman Drew Doughty scored 6:49 into the third period to break a tie as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and two assists for the Kings (23-11-5) while Marian Gaborik had a goal and an assist. Kyle Clifford also scored, and Trevor Lewis added two assists for the Kings, who are 3-3-2 in their last eight games.

Nic Dowd, Nikolay Goldobin and Troy Stecher scored for the Canucks (16-18-5). Vancouver is 2-8-1 in the last 11 games. Defenseman Ben Hutton had two assists.

Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves. Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick, who was making his fifth consecutive start, stopped 22 shots.

Dowd, who was playing his 100th NHL game, gave Vancouver a 3-2 lead 41 seconds into the third period. He scored his first goal of the season by beating Quick on the glove side.

Clifford tied the game 1:41 later, scoring his first of the season on a scramble in front of the Canuck goal. Doughty made it 4-3 nearly 2 1/2 minutes later.

Doughty took a shot that hit defenseman Alex Elder, collected the rebound, then put the puck under Markstrom’s blocker.

The Kings scored goals one minute apart to erase an early deficit and lead 2-1 after the first period.

Stecher opened the scoring for Vancouver at 4:31. He knocked down a clearing attempt at the Kings blue line then fought off Alex Iaffalo as he skated into the L.A. zone. His shot from a sharp angled deflected off defenseman Alec Martinez’s stick and over Quick’s shoulder for his first goal of the season.

The Kings tied the game at 13:04 when Gaborik skated around defenseman Derrick Pouliot, deked Markstrom to the ice, then passed to Toffoli who scored his 17th of the season.

Gaborik made it 2-1 only 19 seconds into a power play. Lewis fed him a pass which he tipped passed Markstrom at 14:04.

Goldobin tied the game 2-2 on a pretty goal at 17:31 of the second period. He took a pass from Hutton, used a toe drag to get around Doughty, then flipped a backhand under Quick’s blocker. Markstrom earned his third assist of the season on the goal.

NOTES: Vancouver LW Brendan Gaunce and RW Jake Virtanen were playing their 100th NHL games. ... Vancouver D Chris Tanev (groin) missed his seventh game but could return Tuesday against Anaheim. Canucks C Michael Chaput dressed after being called up from Utica of the AHL. ... Vancouver scratches were RW Reid Boucher and D Alex Biega. ... LW Jussi Jokinen returned to the LA lineup after four games as a healthy scratch. ... Los Angeles scratches were D Oscar Fantenberg, LW Andy Andreoff and C Jonny Brodzinski.