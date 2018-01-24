Eriksson, Boeser score 2 apiece as Canucks clobber Kings

Loui Eriksson had two goals and an assist, and Brock Boeser also tallied twice as the host Vancouver Canucks thumped the struggling Los Angeles Kings 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Thomas Vanek added a goal and two assists, and Sven Baertschi also scored for the Canucks, who dominated at home for a rare time this season. Bo Horvat and Alexander Edler each supplied two assists for the victors.

Anze Kopitar furnished a goal and an assist for the Kings, who took their seventh loss in eight games. Alex Iafallo scored the other Los Angeles goal.

After scoring just five goals in its previous three games, Vancouver erupted with four markers in the first 10:02 and led 4-1 after the opening period and 6-2 at the second intermission.

The Canucks outshot Los Angeles 35-32 while scoring on three of seven power plays. The Kings connected on one of five man-advantage opportunities.

Eriksson, much maligned for a lack of production, scored the game’s first two goals in the opening 3:50. After taking a pass from Eriksson, Vanek put the Canucks ahead 3-0 at 5:49 as he blasted a slap shot over started Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Following a subsequent Los Angeles timeout, Iafallo reduced the Kings’ deficit to 3-1 at 8:01 of the first, firing in Kopitar’s pass from behind the Vancouver net. However, the Canucks increased their lead on a power play about two minutes later as Baertschi put in a loose puck.

Boeser sent the Canucks ahead 5-1 on another power play 4:21 into the second period as he backhanded in Horvat’s rebound. The goal was Boeser’s first in six games.

Afterward, Quick was replaced by Darcy Kuemper. Quick surrendered five goals on 19 shots. Kuemper wound up stopping 15 of the 16 shots he faced.

Less than two minutes later, Kopitar cut the Kings’ deficit to 5-2 on a power play as he put only their 11th shot of the game through screened Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom. However, Boeser ripped a slap shot past a screened Kuemper during a two-man advantage at 7:57 of the second.

The goal served as revenge of sorts for Boeser after Kings defenseman Trevor Lewis cross-checked him face-first into the boards.

Markstrom made 30 saves for the win.

--Field Level Media