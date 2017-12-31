Doughty lifts Kings by Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Drew Doughty wanted to make amends.

The Los Angeles Kings’ defenseman was angry with himself after a mistake he made in the second period cost his team a goal. Doughty made things right by scoring 6:49 into the third period to break a tie as the Kings defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Doughty was frustrated when Vancouver’s Nikolay Goldobin scored at 17:31 of the second period. Goldobin took a pass from teammate Ben Hutton, then used a toe drag to get around Doughty and score on a backhand.

”I was pretty embarrassed,“ Doughty said about the play. ”I don’t get dangled very often ... only the second time I can remember in my NHL career where I got dangled for a goal.

“I was pretty embarrassed and (mad) at myself going into the third period. I knew I was going to do everything in my power to try to help us win that game.”

Doughty’s deciding goal came early in the period. Skating untouched in the slot, he took a shot that hit defenseman Alex Elder. Doughty collected the rebound and took another shot that beat Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom under the blocker for his seventh goal and 29th point of the season.

”I don’t know why I had that much ice, but I did,“ he said. ”I just tried to get to the middle of the ice to get a better angle at the goalie and try to get a shot through. Edler did a good job blocking it.

“Luckily I got it back on my tape and just shot it again. When you get in that tight and that close to the goalie, you’ve got to rip it.”

Kings coach John Stevens said it’s rare for Doughty to be beaten on a play like on Goldobin’s goal.

”It’s not very often you see that,“ said Stevens. ”Great players have a short memory.

“I wouldn’t expect to see it again for a while.”

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and two assists for the Kings (23-11-5) while Marian Gaborik had a goal and an assist. Kyle Clifford also scored, and Trevor Lewis added two assists for the Kings, who are 3-3-2 in their last eight games.

The Kings trailed twice in the game. They fell behind 1-0 early in the first period and 3-2 with just 41 seconds gone in the third.

Clifford, who missed 31 games with an upper-body injury, tied the game 3-3 at 2:22 of the third on a scramble in front of the Canucks goal. Doughty scored 2 1/2 minutes later.

“We always have resilience,” said Doughty, “We just don’t give up. It doesn’t matter if we’re down, if we’re up.”

Clifford was thrilled his first goal of the season came at a key time.

”It’s just good to be back with the guys,“ he said. ”It was a long stint there with the recovery but it’s just good to be back.

“Everybody contributed tonight.”

Nic Dowd, who was playing in his 100th NHL game, and Troy Stecher, with his first of the year, scored for the Canucks (16-18-5). Vancouver is 2-8-1 in the last 11 games. Defenseman Ben Hutton had two assists.

Canucks captain Henrik Sedin was frustrated his team lost another game they easily could have won.

“There have been a few of those through this stretch where we have been on the wrong side of things,” he said. “That’s the difference right now between being right there for a playoff spot. Now we have to battle to get back there.”

Stecher said little mistakes are making things miserable for the Canucks.

“This league, every little mistake is costly,” he said. “We have to find ways to win games. One goal games, you have to find a way to be on the good side.”

Markstrom said the Canucks can’t afford to keep losing.

”It’s not good enough,“ he said. ”The league is close right now.

“You don’t want to fall behind. We talk about putting games together and putting wins together and we’re not doing that.”

Markstrom finished the night with 32 saves. Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick, who was making his fifth consecutive start, stopped 22 shots.

NOTES: Vancouver LW Brendan Gaunce and RW Jake Virtanen were playing their 100th NHL games. ... Vancouver D Chris Tanev (groin) missed his seventh game but could return Tuesday against Anaheim. Canucks C Michael Chaput dressed after being called up from Utica of the AHL. ... Vancouver scratches were RW Reid Boucher and D Alex Biega. ... LW Jussi Jokinen returned to the LA lineup after four games as a healthy scratch. ... Los Angeles scratches were D Oscar Fantenberg, LW Andy Andreoff and C Jonny Brodzinski.