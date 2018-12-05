Quick power-play burst propels Wild past Canucks

EditorsNote: removes repeated first reference to Suter in fourth graf

Ryan Suter and Jason Zucker scored power-play goals less than a minute apart as the visiting Minnesota Wild defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Tuesday night.

Zach Parise also scored for the Wild, who went 3-for-3 with the man advantage. Goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves for Minnesota, which snapped a season-high three-game losing streak.

Josh Leivo and Tyler Motte scored for Vancouver, which has won just once in its past 13 games (1-10-2). The Canucks’ Anders Nilsson stopped 25 shots but dropped his sixth consecutive start.

The Wild twice trailed by a goal before Suter tied it at 2-2 on a five-on-three power play at 15:36 of the second period.

With Vancouver’s Alexander Edler penalized for interference and Michael Del Zotto whistled for cross-checking, Suter shot from the top of the left faceoff circle and scored off an assist from Mikael Granlund. The goal was initially credited as going off the Wild’s Jason Zucker, but a postgame scoring change gave the goal to Suter.

At 16:31, with Del Zotto still in the penalty box, Zucker took a cross-ice pass from Granlund and blasted a shot past Nilsson from the right faceoff dot.

Motte had given the Canucks a 2-1 lead at 9:56 of the second, corralling a rebound of a Tim Schaller shot, spinning and sliding the puck under Dubnyk.

The score was tied 1-1 after the first period.

Leivo, making his Canucks debut on the first line after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, took a pass from Elias Pettersson and snapped a shot from between the faceoff dots off the post and into the net at 7:02. Linemate Brock Boeser also assisted on the play.

The Wild tied it on Parise’s power-play goal at 12:17, as he redirected defenseman Matt Dumba’s slap shot from the top of the left faceoff circle past Nilsson.

Center Jay Beagle, who won a Stanley Cup last season with the Washington Capitals, returned to the Canucks’ lineup after missing 24 games with a fractured forearm.

—Field Level Media