Canadiens top Canucks on late power play

Jonathan Drouin’s seventh goal of the season led the visiting Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Drouin paced the Canadiens’ attack with a goal and assist.

Carey Price started in goal for Montreal and stopped 36 of 38 shots.

Jacob Markstrom, who was in Vancouver’s net, made 28 saves on 31 shots in defeat.

The first period was scoreless with the Canucks holding a narrow 10-9 edge in shots.

Tomas Tatar, who has been on a tear with five goals in his last five games, opened the scoring at 8:07 of the second period, with his ninth goal of the season, converting a breakaway following a stretch pass from Jeff Petry.

Michael Del Zotto tied the score at 16:13 of the middle frame with his first tally of the season as he raced out to convert a pass from Tyler Motte at the edge of the crease. Antoine Roussel earned the other assist.

Shots were even at nine each in the second period.

Elias Pettersson, with his 11th of the season, snapped the tie on a power-play marker when he converted a one-timer after passes from Ben Hutton and Nikolai Goldobin at 10:09 of the third.

The Canadiens quickly tied it at 11:41 on Andrew Shaw’s sixth of the season as he saw a Max Domi pass bounce in off his skate. The assist extended a nine-game point streak for Domi. Drouin also earned an assist on the play.

Del Zotto was called for interference with only 2:52 left in the third, a penalty that led to the deciding power-play goal at 17:16 on Drouin’s slapper with assists from Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher.

The result extended a five-game winless streak for Vancouver (0-4-1), which entered the game with a 5-2 record on home ice. This was their first home game, following a sub-par 1-3-2 road trip.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens concluded their western Canadian swing following a split of games in Edmonton and Calgary earlier this week.

Next up for Montreal is a home date versus the Washington Capitals on Monday, while the Canucks host the Winnipeg Jets later that same night.

—Field Level Media