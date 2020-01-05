Myers scores late, Canucks top Rangers to win 7th straight

Tyler Myers scored the game-winning goal in the waning moments, and the Vancouver Canucks won their seventh straight game with a 2-1 home-ice victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

Jan 4, 2020; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) and defenseman Adam Fox (23) defend against Vancouver Canucks forward Loui Eriksson (21) during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves for the Canucks, who jumped back into the Pacific Division’s top three. Standing out in his performance was a big-time stop shortly before Myers netted the game-winner.

On “90s Night,” complete with the Canucks wearing old-school uniforms, Markstrom kept it a 1-1 game late in regulation with a bygone era stacked-pad save on Jacob Trouba’s attempt, after a cross-ice pass set him up with a yawning cage.

Soon after, Myers became the hero with his fourth goal of the season — and third in three games. The lanky defenseman received the puck at the point and sent a long wrist shot that found the mark with 89 seconds left on the clock.

Captain Bo Horvat — who sent the pass to Myers on the winner — collected a pair of assists for Vancouver.

Vancouver’s Antoine Roussel opened the scoring 106 seconds into the clash. While the Canucks were buzzing in the offensive zone, Loui Eriksson’s sharp-angled shot was stopped but couldn’t be cleared, and Roussel pounced on the loose puck and slipped it home for his fifth goal of the season.

The Canucks are 17-3 this season when scoring the game’s first goal.

Pavel Buchnevich replied with his seventh goal of the year thanks to a pair of big plays by Chris Kreider. Kreider twice forced turnovers in the offensive zone before he fed a pass across the crease for Buchnevich — who moments earlier was spattered into the boards — to finish.

Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves for the Rangers, who dropped their last three games of a road trip, falling in Edmonton and Calgary before reaching the West Coast.

