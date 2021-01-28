J.T. Miller leads Canucks' 2nd straight rout over Sens

J.T. Miller had two goals and an assist, Tyler Motte scored twice and Thatcher Demko made 42 saves as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 5-1 Wednesday night.

Elias Pettersson added a goal and an assist and Quinn Hughes had two helpers for the Canucks, who have a 12-2 scoring edge in winning the first two games of a three-game set with the Senators.

Josh Norris scored for the Senators and Marcus Hogberg stopped 30 of 35 shots.

Following a 7-1 loss Monday at Rogers Arena, the Senators came out and played an inspired first period with 23 shots on net, three shy of the franchise record. They had 26 shots in the third period of a 3-1 loss to Florida on Oct. 22, 2008.

But thanks to Demko, the Canucks made it out of the period with a 1-1 tie.

Motte gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 2:06 of the first, backhanding a rebound into an open net after Tyler Myers’ shot from the right wing was turned aside by Hogberg at the near post.

The Senators tied it on the power play at 8:16, with Norris slipping the puck through Demko’s pads from just outside the top of the crease after a scramble in front of the net.

The Canucks outscored Ottawa 3-0 in the second period to pull away.

Vancouver regained the lead on a three-on-two breakaway at 1:16 of the second. Pettersson drove down the left wing and made a drop pass for Hughes. The defenseman immediately fired a cross-ice pass to Miller, who tapped the puck inside the near post.

Miller extended the advantage to 3-1 at 7:29 of the period, flipping his own rebound over the fallen Hogberg.

Pettersson took a pass from Miller at the right faceoff dot and scored on a wrister at 17:16 of the second, giving Vancouver a 4-1 lead.

Motte capped the scoring at 11:46 of the third, tipping Jay Beagle’s shot from the right-wing boards toward the net. The puck pinballed off Ottawa defenseman Mike Reilly and into the goal.

