Pearson, Canucks top Flyers in shootout

Tanner Pearson scored in regulation and also netted the shootout winner as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 Saturday night.

Oct 12, 2019; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) in game action during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dom Gagne-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Boeser also scored for Vancouver, and goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves. Markstrom stopped Kevin Hayes’ shootout attempt to clinch the victory.

Carsen Twarynski and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 22 saves but failed in his bid to become the first goalie in NHL history age 21 of younger to win his team’s first three games of a season.

Lindblom’s power-play goal with 5:02 left in regulation tied the score at 2-2 and forced overtime.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout. Boeser and Jakub Voracek both missed in the first round before the Canucks’ Elias Pettersson and Flyers’ Claude Giroux scored in the second. Pearson beat Hart between the legs to give Vancouver a 2-1 edge before Markstrom stopped Hayes.

Boeser gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 5:01 of the first. Christopher Tanev’s shot from the point was tipped by Pettersson on its way to the net. Boeser drove to the net and poked in the rebound from just outside the top left of the crease.

The Flyers tied it at 3:14 of the second on Twarynski’s first NHL goal. He took a stretch pass from Justin Braun, skated into the offensive zone and snapped a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle through Markstrom’s pads. Travis Sanheim also got an assist.

The Canucks wasted little time in regaining the lead, as Pearson scored 73 seconds later, tipping Tanev’s shot from the top of the right faceoff circle over Hart’s left shoulder. Josh Leivo got the second assist.

It stayed that way until Lindblom tied it with a power-play goal at 14:58 of the third, taking a cross-ice pass from Travis Konecny and beating Markstrom from the left faceoff circle. Matt Niskanen also got an assist.

Philadelphia outshot Vancouver 31-24, though the Canucks had a 5-1 edge in overtime.

—Field Level Media