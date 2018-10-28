Malkin, Crosby lead Pens in shutout of Canucks

Evgeni Malkin had two goals and an assist, and Sidney Crosby also scored two goals to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-0 victory over the host Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Phil Kessel finished with a goal and an assist, and Jake Guentzel added two assists for Pittsburgh, which won its fourth straight game dating back to a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks on Oct. 16 in Pittsburgh. The Penguins improved to 5-0-2 in their last seven games since suffering their only regulation loss of the season to Montreal on Oct. 6.

Casey DeSmith, playing in his 18th career game and making his 15th start, had 29 saves to garner his second career shutout as Pittsburgh swept its four-game Canadian road trip that also included stops at Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary, outscoring its opponents, 23-6.

Jacob Markstrom had 30 saves for the Canucks.

After a scoreless first period which featured a dazzling sprawling skate save by Markstrom on Malkin on a breakaway, Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead on Kessel’s seventh goal of the season. Markstrom made a save on a shot from the right point by Olli Maatta, but Kessel, who had circled around behind the net, tapped in the rebound from the left side. Malkin picked up his 13th assist on the play, second only to Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen (16) in the NHL.

Crosby made it 2-0 with his fourth goal of the season, cutting in front of the net and backhanding an entry pass from Dominik Simon in front of the right point that went through the legs of defenseman Michael Del Zotto.

Malkin then broke the game open with a pair of goals 59 seconds apart in the third period, both on wrist shots inside the right post from the right side of the net. Crosby finished the scoring when he snapped in a crossing pass from Jamie Oleksiak from the right side of the net for his fifth goal in three games.

