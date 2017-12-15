Preview: Sharks at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks hope to have an edge Friday as they continue their four-game homestand against the San Jose Sharks, who will be playing for the second time in two nights. Vancouver would welcome any advantage as it is in the midst of a four-game losing streak during which it has scored a total of five goals.

Alexander Burmistrov scored in Wednesday’s 7-1 loss to Nashville while captain Henrik Sedin reached a milestone in the opener of the homestand, recording his 800th career assist. San Jose is riding a four-game point streak (3-0-1) after beginning its three-game trek through Western Canada on Thursday with a 3-2 triumph in Calgary. Joonas Donskoi, who had missed the previous six games with a lower-body injury, snapped a tie with 2:48 remaining in the third period to complete his fourth two-point performance of the season as the Sharks avoided a third straight road loss. Martin Jones received the night off but will be in net against the Canucks as the North Vancouver, British Columbia, native seeks his 100th career victory

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (San Jose), Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (17-10-3): Joe Thornton helped set up Donskoi’s winning tally against the Flames, giving him a goal and five assists during his four-game point streak. The 38-year-old former Hart Trophy winner is two points away from passing Doug Gilmour (1,414) for 18th place on the all-time list and also figures to move ahead of Adam Oates (1,420) and Bryan Trottier (1,425) this season. Defenseman Justin Braun also notched an assist on Donskoi’s goal, giving him 100 for his career.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (14-14-4): Defenseman Chris Tanev’s status is unknown after suffering an apparent leg injury in Wednesday’s defeat. As a precaution, Vancouver recalled 23-year-old blue-liner Ashton Sautner from Utica of the American Hockey League, where he has recorded one goal, two assists and a plus-2 rating in 21 games. The 37-year-old Sedin became the first Canuck, second Swedish-born player and 31st overall member of the NHL to register 800 assists.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks D Brent Burns was kept off the scoresheet Thursday, ending his streak of three straight two-point performances.

2. Each of Vancouver D Derrick Pouliot’s four career goals have been game-winners, making him the only player in NHL history with a minimum of four tallies to have that distinction.

3. San Jose RW Timo Meier, who recorded three goals and three assists in 34 games as a rookie last season, has four of each in 29 contests this campaign after netting a tally and setting up another Thursday.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Canucks 1