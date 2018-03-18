Meier scores twice as Sharks cruise past Canucks

EditorsNote: fixes “sixth” in third graf

Timo Meier scored two goals, including the winner, as the visiting San Jose Sharks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

Meier’s second goal of the night broke a 3-3 tie at 6:07 of the third period as he wired a long shot home during a counterattack.

The Sharks posted their fourth consecutive win while playing the second of back-to-back road games. San Jose solidified its hold on second place in the Pacific Division by winning for the seventh time in nine games. The Canucks took their sixth straight loss and now find themselves on their longest losing streak of the season.

The Sharks led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 early in the second, but the Canucks rallied to create a 3-3 tie late in the middle frame.

Nikolay Goldobin, Bo Horvat and Alex Edler scored for the Canucks. Sam Gagner supplied two assists for the hosts.

Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl and Kevin Labanc each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks. Hertl’s goal was an empty-netter in the final minute. San Jose defenseman Brenden Dillon, a Vancouver-area native who often thrives in his hometown, recorded an assist and was a team-best plus-3.

Sharks backup goaltender Aaron Dell made 28 saves on 31 shots. Vancouver netminder Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 of 29 shots sent his way.

The Canucks were anxious to get an early goal after being shut out in their previous three games.

Goldobin opened the scoring on a power play 10:48 into the game as he whipped the puck into the top left corner of the net. The goal ended Vancouver’s scoreless drought at 232 minutes, 57 seconds.

Labanc drew the Sharks even at 14:58 on a power play. He put the puck into a vacated net after Evander Kane alertly backhanded a Brent Burns rebound to him.

Couture put the Sharks ahead 2-1 only 1:10 later.

Meier gave San Jose a two-goal advantage 1:47 into the second period as he redirected Dillon’s slap shot following a faceoff. However, the Canucks rallied with two more power-play goals from Horvat and Edler about 6 1/2 minutes apart.

The Sharks lost forward Melker Karlsson and defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic to injuries. They were both hurt blocking shots.

