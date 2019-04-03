Canucks come from behind to defeat Sharks

EditorsNote: Removes first names on second reference in seventh graf; adds key comma in fourth graf; tweaks second-to-last graf

Apr 2, 2019; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Sharks forward Michael Haley (18) fights Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn (2) during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Markus Granlund’s goal at 13:39 of the third period gave the Vancouver Canucks a 4-2 comeback home-ice victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Granlund gave the Canucks an insurmountable 3-2 lead, tapping in a rebound off the post during a scramble, as they rallied from a 2-1 deficit with goals two minutes and 21 seconds apart.

The Canucks, who have missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season, posted their third straight home win as they played their final game of 2018-19 at Rogers Arena. Granlund emerged the hero for the second straight game. He also scored the shootout winner Saturday against Dallas. The Sharks suffered their ninth loss in 10 games.

Tanner Pearson scored two goals for the Canucks, while Granlund and Troy Stecher, with an empty-netter in the final two minutes, supplied single markers. Both Loui Eriksson and Bo Horvat posted a pair of assists.

Kevin Labanc and Joe Pavelski tallied for the Sharks. Joe Thornton had two assists.

Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped 33 of 35 shots. San Jose netminder Martin Jones blocked 19 of 22.

Pearson opened the scoring 1:28 into the game as he converted Horvat’s backhand pass from behind the end boards. Eriksson triggered the scoring play by sending a long lead pass to Horvat.

Pearson netted his second regulation-time goal in four games. He also had a shootout winner, against his former Los Angeles Kings team, in that span, but that marker did not count in his official statistics.

Labanc drew the Sharks even at 5:09 of the first period, deflecting Brenden Dillon’s shot and catching Demko going the other way.

Pavelski gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead on a power play just over five minutes later, as he flipped in Tomas Hertl’s goalmouth pass.

Pavelski returned to the Sharks lineup after missing seven games with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Pearson created a 2-2 tie at 11:18 of the second period, as he jammed the puck under Jones. The goal was initially disallowed but overturned to a goal on a video review. Sharks coach Peter DeBoer challenged the ruling, but the goal was allowed to stand after a second video review.

Linesman Lonnie Cameron, 54, officiated his final game before retiring after 23 NHL seasons and a total of 42 in various leagues.

