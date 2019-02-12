Sharks crush Canucks for 6th win in row

Evander Kane scored two goals as the visiting San Jose Sharks downed the Vancouver Canucks 7-2 on Monday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Feb 11, 2019; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) shoots past San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) in the first period during a game at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Kane now has five goals in his past three games and 15 goals in 16 games since Jan. 1.

The Canucks took their fourth loss in five games.

Tomas Hertl, Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson each provided a goal and an assist for San Jose, which led 3-1 and 6-1 after the opening two periods. Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc also tallied for the Sharks.

San Jose veteran center Joe Thornton recorded his 1,050th career assist, overtaking Gordie Howe for ninth place on the NHL’s all-time helper list. Logan Couture had two assists for the Sharks.

Bo Horvat and Derrick Pouliot scored for the Canucks.

San Jose goaltender Martin Jones recorded 25 saves on 27 shots while playing in front of friends and family members in his hometown. Vancouver counterpart Mikey DiPietro, 19, stopped 17 of 24 in his NHL debut.

The Sharks gave DiPietro a rude welcome as they dominated early and scored on three of their first five shots.

Meier opened the scoring on San Jose’s first shot — 1:04 into the game — as he whipped Couture’s pass from behind the net. Pavelski also earned an assist on the play, recording his 400th career helper.

Kane put the Sharks up 2-0 on a fluke goal just over two minutes later. He lofted a high backhand shot from the blue line that bounced in off Canucks defenseman Ben Hutton’s glove and DiPietro’s blocker.

Karlsson gave the Sharks a 3-0 lead at 8:48 of the first as he deflected in a Brent Burns wrist shot.

Horvat put the Canucks on the scoreboard with 6.4 seconds left in the opening stanza as he one-timed Elias Pettersson’s cross-ice pass. However, the Sharks secured the win with three unanswered goals, from Kane, Hertl and Labanc in the middle frame.

Thornton reached his milestone by setting up Labanc on a two-on-one. Labanc’s goal was his fourth in two games. The Canucks trailed 6-1 despite outshooting the Sharks 22-15 in the first 40 minutes.

Pouliot reduced Vancouver’s deficit to 6-2 at 4:05 of the third period. He converted a pass from winger Zack MacEwen, who also made his NHL debut after being called up from Utica of the AHL. Pavelski closed out the scoring on a deflection 59 seconds later.

DiPietro started after being promoted on an emergency basis earlier this month from Ottawa of the Ontario Hockey League. He is filling in for injured backup Thatcher Demko (knee) as the Canucks organization deals with a spate of goaltender health woes.

—Field Level Media