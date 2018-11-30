Knights edge Canucks on short-handed tally

EditorsNote: Tweak to first graf, take out redundance in 9th graf,

William Karlsson’s short-handed goal at 13:35 of the third period gave the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Karlsson converted a two-on-one break with Reilly Smith as the Golden Knights posted their fifth consecutive victory. The struggling Canucks took their 10th loss in 11 games (1-8-2).

Max Pacioretty led Vegas with two goals, while William Carrier supplied a single marker and Smith furnished two assists. Pacioretty extended his points streak to seven games. He has eight goals and three assists in that span.

“It was a team effort,” Smith told Sportsnet. “It’s wasn’t the prettiest (win), for sure.”

Brock Boeser led the Canucks with two goals, Alex Edler also scored for Vancouver, and Bo Horvat had two assists. Boeser’s two markers came in only his second game back from a groin injury that forced him to miss 11 contests.

He helped the Canucks rally from a 3-1 deficit in the third-period.

“It was tough to lose like that,” said Canucks coach Travis Green, adding the loss was “disheartening.”

Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 of 36 shots for his fifth straight win. Canucks counterpart Jacob Markstrom recorded 27 saves on 31 shots.

Boeser opened the scoring at 9:46 of the first period as he put in a stunning pass from Elias Pettersson. Lying flat on his stomach, Pettersson curled the puck back to Boeser after being knocked down on a rush.

The goal came during a delayed penalty to Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb for taking down Pettersson. The penalty was nullified by the goal.

Carrier drew Vegas even at the 14-minute mark of the first as Ryan Reaves’ rebound went in off his skate. Pacioretty’s early-second-period tally staked the Golden Knights to a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Pacioretty’s second goal of the night, on a three-way passing play with Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin, sent Vegas ahead 3-1 in the first two minutes of the third period. However, Edler pulled the Canucks within a goal at 2:50 while moving forward from his defense post and converting the rebound of a Horvat shot.

Boeser’s second goal created a 3-3 tie at 8:48 of the third. Standing at the side of the net, he tucked in Sam Gagner’s short pass after Horvat sent the puck through the goal.

