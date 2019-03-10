Knights score 5 in first, blow past Canucks

Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists, and Mark Stone, Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights scored a franchise-record five goals in the first period en route to their sixth consecutive victory, 6-2, over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Mar 9, 2019; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Las Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) defends against Vancouver Canucks forward Antoine Roussel (26) during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Eakin and Nate Schmidt also scored goals, and Colin Miller added two assists for Vegas, which moved within eight points of second-place Calgary in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights will try to match their season-high seven-game win streak on Sunday night when they play the Flames on the back end of a back-to-back in Calgary.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 29 saves for his league-leading 34th victory of the season and also the 438th win of his career, passing Jacques Plante into eighth place on the all-time wins list. It was also the 795th game of Fleury’s career, tying Rogie Vachon for 17th place on the all-time list for games played by goalies in the regular season.

Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat each scored goals, and Alex Biega had two assists for Vancouver, which has won just twice (2-6-2) in its last 10 games.

Jacob Markstrom gave up five goals on 16 shots before being relieved by Thatcher Demko at the 14:17 mark of the first period. Demko finished with 16 saves.

Stone started the scoring with his 29th of the season and first in six games with the Golden Knights 92 seconds into the contest when he backhanded in a rebound of a Stastny shot from in front of the net.

Tuch made it 2-0 when a Jon Merrill shot was deflected in front of the net and then caromed in off Tuch’s visor. Eakin followed with his 17th with a shot that banked in off Canuck forward Tanner Pearson past Markstrom.

Boeser scored his first goal in nine games to cut the Vegas lead to 3-1, but the Golden Knights quickly answered with goals by Nosek and Stastny to chase Markstrom.

Vancouver closed to 5-2 on Horvat’s 24th goal early in the second period, but Schmidt followed with his ninth goal just a minute later to put the Golden Knights back up by four goals and conclude the scoring.

—Field Level Media