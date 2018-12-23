Streaking Jets ride G Brossoit past Canucks

Mark Scheifele’s goal with 1:32 left in the third period gave the visiting Winnipeg Jets a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Winnipeg goaltender Laurent Brossoit made 40 saves for the first shutout of his career. He has won eight of the nine games that he has started this season.

The Jets (24-10-2) swept their three-game season series with the Canucks and have now won 11 of their past 13 games overall. Winnipeg has beaten the Canucks in 12 of the teams’ past 13 meetings. The Canucks suffered only the third loss in their past nine outings.

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom posted 23 saves on 24 shots. He suffered his first loss in seven games.

The Canucks outshot the Jets 29-17 in the first 40 minutes, including 17-7 in the second period, but could not beat a steady Brossoit, 25, who is in his first season as Winnipeg’s backup after four seasons in the Edmonton organization.

Canucks center Bo Horvat was shaken up in the final minute of the second period as he crashed headfirst into the end boards after Bryan Little sidestepped his attempted bodycheck. However, Horvat came out for the start of the third period.

A scuffle among a few players ensued at the end of the second period, with Vancouver’s Dominic Roussel and Winnipeg’s Dustin Byfuglien in the middle of the action. But cooler heads prevailed and no penalties were called.

Another skirmish occurred later in the third period, with Roussel involved again, after Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey got his stick in Tyler Motte’s face and sent him falling as he was rushing the puck up the right wing. Morrissey was not penalized.

Vancouver’s Alex Edler set a club record for games played by a defenseman as he suited up for his 792nd career contest. He surpassed the previous record held by Harold Snepsts.

Edler has spent his entire NHL career with the Canucks, but he is in the final year of his contract and could be traded before the end of the season as Vancouver continues a youth movement.

