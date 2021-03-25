Andrew Copp scores four as Jets win again in Vancouver

EditorsNote: update 2: changes to “in position” in third graf

Slideshow ( 36 images )

Andrew Copp recorded the first four-goal game of his career and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves as the Winnipeg Jets continued their road dominance of the Vancouver Canucks with a 5-1 win on Wednesday night.

It was the first four-goal game of the NHL season. Six players had four-goal games last season, and Mika Zibanejad tallied five in one contest.

After stopping 22 shots in Winnipeg’s 4-0 win at Vancouver on Monday night, Hellebuyck was in position to post back-to-back shutouts of the Canucks until Nils Hoglander scored with 1:25 left in the game.

Copp, who entered the game with six goals for the season and had never scored a hat trick, scored twice in the second period and twice more in the third.

The Jets have won eight straight road games over the Canucks and outscored them 15-4 in going 4-0-0 at Vancouver this season.

Mark Scheifele followed Copp’s two second-period goals with his 13th of the season later in the frame as Winnipeg won back-to-back games for the first time since March 2 and 4.

Vancouver, meanwhile, lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Feb. 23 and 25. The Canucks are 8-4-1 in March but 0-2-1 following a four-game winning streak.

After the two teams combined for 23 shots on goal with none finding the net in the first period, Winnipeg opened the scoring at the 5:53 mark of the second. On a power play, Copp redirected Neal Pionk’s slap shot past Thatcher Demko (31 saves).

Copp struck again a little less than five minutes later. Again with the man advantage for the same type of penalty -- a second straight Vancouver bench minor for too-many men on the ice -- Copp was waiting in the slot and knocked in a rebound of Nikolaj Ehlers’ shot to make it 2-0.

The Jets took control when Scheifele flipped the puck from the crease into the top of the net with 1:47 left in the middle frame.

Copp completed his first career hat trick via an empty-netter with 4:10 to go in the third and scored his fourth off another rebound with 2:26 to play.

Hoglander converted amid a scrum in front of the Winnipeg net to spoil Hellebuyck’s shutout bid.

--Field Level Media