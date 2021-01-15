Third-period surge carries Knights past Ducks

Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch scored third-period goals to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at Las Vegas in the season opener for both teams.

Jonathan Marchessault and Tomas Nosek also scored goals for Vegas, and Stone added an assist. Robin Lehner finished with 20 saves as the Golden Knights won for the 11th time in 13 career meetings with the Ducks.

Max Comtois scored two goals for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 24 saves.

Vegas needed only 67 seconds to take a 1-0 lead as Marchessault fired a wrist shot from the slot past Gibson’s glove side.

The Golden Knights made it 2-0 just 66 seconds later. Ryan Reaves scooped up a loose puck along the boards behind the goal and threaded a no-look, between-the-legs pass to Nosek all alone in front of the crease. Nosek then fired the puck inside the right post as Vegas scored on two of its first three shots of the season.

Anaheim, taking advantage of sloppy Vegas defending, stormed back to quickly tie it later in the opening period on a pair of goals by Comtois over a 3 1/2 minute span. The first came off a feed from Sam Steel along the boards behind the net as Comtois cut between a pair of Golden Knight defenders and fired a shot under Lehner’s right arm at 4:22.

The second came after Ryan Getzlaf stole the puck from defenseman Zach Whitecloud to the left of the net and then hit a wide open Comtois with a cross-crease pass. Comtois flipped a shot over Lehner’s pads at 7:58 for the first two-goal game of his career.

Anaheim had a chance to take the lead during a scoreless second period, but Danton Heinen’s shot from the left circle after a Reaves turnover caromed off the crossbar.

Stone, coming off his sixth 20-goal season, put Vegas back in front 49 seconds into the third period. He took a pass from Chandler Stephenson at the bottom of the right circle and fired a shot past Gibson’s stick side.

Pacioretty made it 4-2 at 10:59 on a delayed penalty. Stone, despite getting knocked to the ice by Rickard Rakell near the blue line, slid a pass to Pacioretty alone on the left wing, and Pacioretty fired a shot through Gibson’s pads.

The Ducks pulled Gibson with three minutes remaining, and Tuch sealed the win with an empty-netter with 13.8 seconds left.

