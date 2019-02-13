Coyotes extend Golden Knights' home slump

EditorsNote: Removes ‘Derek’ in 4th graf

Nick Cousins and Richard Panik each had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 41 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 5-2 victory over the slumping Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Alex Galchenyuk, Josh Archibald and Jordan Oesterle also scored goals for Arizona, which moved within four points of the Minnesota Wild for the second Western Conference wild-card spot with its second straight win. Derek Stepan added a pair of assists.

Nate Schmidt and Brandon Pirri scored for Vegas, which tied its franchise record with its fourth straight home loss. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 21 saves for the Golden Knights, who have won just four times in their past 12 games.

Arizona took a 2-0 lead midway the second period with goals on consecutive shots. Oesterle got the first on the power play at 9:38, firing a wrist shot into a wide-open left side of the net off a nice crossing pass from Stepan for his sixth goal of the season.

Galchenyuk then followed with a breakaway goal, deking Fleury and then putting in a forehand shot that bounced in off the left post for his 12th of the season.

Pirri cut it to 2-1 just 29 seconds later with a wrist shot from the dot in the left circle for his ninth goal of the season. A no-look backhand pass from the boards by Cody Eakin set up the tally.

The Golden Knights had a chance to tie it two minutes later when Reilly Smith was awarded a penalty shot after getting hooked by Kevin Connauton on a breakaway. Smith beat Kuemper with a backhand try, but the puck hit the right post and bounced out.

Schmidt then tied it just before the end of the period. Off a Max Pacioretty pass, he fired a wrist shot from the right circle under Kuemper’s right arm for his career-high sixth goal of the season and his 100th career point.

Cousins then scored what proved to be the game-winner midway through the third period with his first goal in 13 games. He took a feed from behind the net by Panik into the slot and then slid the puck under Fleury for his sixth goal of the season.

Archibald made it 4-2 with his sixth goal of the season with 2:12 remaining. Panik added an empty-net goal to seal it with 56.8 seconds to go.

—Field Level Media