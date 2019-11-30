Golden Knights slip past Coyotes in shootout

EditorsNote: Tweaks lead for flow; adds missing “the” in graf 2; other minor edits

Nov 29, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Garret Sparks (40) is pictured warming up before a game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Tuch scored a goal in regulation and the game-winner in the third round of the shootout to give the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Tuch deked Arizona’s Darcy Kuemper with a backhand fake and then fired a forehand shot over the goaltender’s left pad to give Vegas its second straight victory.

Jonathan Marchessault had scored in the first round of the shootout for the Golden Knights before Christian Dvorak tied it starting the third round — the first goal allowed in 19 career shootout attempts by Vegas goaltender Malcolm Subban.

Subban, making his third consecutive start as Marc-Andre Fleury left the team to deal with the illness and subsequent death of his father, finished with 35 saves to win back-to-back games for the first time since March. He improved to 2-4-2 this season.

Jakob Chychrun scored a goal, and Kuemper finished with 37 saves for Arizona, which is 6-2-2 in its past 10 games.

Vegas took a 1-0 lead at 7:01 of the second period on a power-play goal by Tuch, his first point in eight games. Defenseman Nicolas Hague fired a wrist shot from the right point, and Tuch, cutting in front of the net, deflected the shot over Kuemper’s right shoulder for his second goal of the season.

Arizona tied it at 14:53 of the middle period. Chychrun carried the puck in down the right wing and fired a bad-angle wrist shot from beneath the right circle over Subban’s right shoulder and under the crossbar for his sixth goal of the season.

Both teams had good chances to take the lead in the third period. Kuemper came up with a big save on a Marchessault backhand from in front of the crease during a four-on-three power play, and Subban stopped a close-in wrist shot from the slot by Clayton Keller with 9.2 seconds left.

—Field Level Media