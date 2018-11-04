Fleury's 50th career shutout lifts Vegas over Carolina

EditorsNote: Corrects number of saves for Darling; deletes second first name reference for Haula; corrects spelling of Micheal Ferland

Marc-Andre Fleury had 34 saves to register his 50th career shutout and lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

It was also the 410th career victory for Fleury, who moved into a tie with Chris Osgood for 28th place on the NHL career shutouts list.

William Carrier, Ryan Reaves and Brad Hunt each scored goals and Erik Haula had two assists for Vegas, which snapped a two-game losing streak and won for just the second time in six games.

Scott Darling, making just his second start of the season, had 22 saves for the Hurricanes, who were playing the second half of a back-to-back that began with a 4-3 overtime loss at Arizona on Friday night.

Hunt gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at the 14:11 mark of the first period, cutting in front of the net and then putting in Haula feed from the right corner for his first goal of the season. It was also just the second goal by a defenseman for the Golden Knights.

Reaves made it 2-0 early in the second period when he backhanded a rebound of a Shea Theodore shot through Darling’s pads. It was the fourth goal of the season for Reaves, matching his total in 79 games for the entire 2017-18 season. Reaves’ career high for goals is seven.

Carrier scored his first goal of the season early in the third period to increase the Vegas lead to 3-0, tapping in a rebound from in front of the net under Darling’s right pad.

Carolina twice had a chance to break the shutout on a power play midway through the period. Justin Williams actually knocked a rebound of a Dougie Hamilton shot that hit the crossbar into the net, but it was with his glove hand and the goal was disallowed.

About a minute later, Micheal Ferland fired a shot off the far post from inside the right circle.

Carolina pulled Darling with 3:02 left but failed to manage a shot on goal.

