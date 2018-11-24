Golden Knights' Fleury shuts out hot Flames

Marc-Andre Fleury had 29 saves for his league-leading fourth shutout of the season as the Vegas Golden Knights became the first team this season to shut out the Pacific Division-leading Calgary Flames 2-0 on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas.

It was the 52nd career shutout for Fleury, breaking a five-way tie for 24th place on the NHL all-time shutouts list with Curtis Joseph, Rogie Vachon, Tomas Vokuon and Dave Kerr. He did it against a Flames team that had scored 17 goals in its previous three games, including seven in a win over the Golden Knights on Monday night in Calgary.

Alex Tuch, playing in his 100th NHL game, and Colin Miller each scored goals for Vegas which won for the third time in its four games and won back-to-back games for the first time since winning three in a row on Oct. 13-20.

David Rittich had 26 saves in suffering just his second defeat in 10 decisions this season. The loss also snapped a six-game winning streak for Rittich, the longest for any goalie in the NHL this season.

Calgary, which became just the fourth team in NHL history to score five or more goals in the first period in wins over Vegas (7-2) on Monday and Winnipeg (6-3) on Wednesday, managed just eight shots on goal in a tight-checking scoreless first period that featured a highlight-reel diving save by Rittich on Reilly Smith.

Tuch finally opened the scoring at the 16:09 mark of the second period, deflecting a Cody Eakin shot from the point past Rittich’s blocker side for his sixth goal of the season.

Miller extended the Golden Knight’s lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal early in the third period, slapping a shot from the left point past a Tuch screen that beat Rittich short side for his first goal of the season.

Calgary pulled Rittich with 2:15 to go and peppered Fleury with five shots, including a point-blank rebound try by Matthew Tkachuk in the slot that Fleury stopped with his right leg.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Flames.

—Field Level Media