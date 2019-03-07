Fleury prevails again as Knights top Flames

Defenseman Deryk Engelland scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves to pick up his league-leading 33rd victory as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights earned their fifth consecutive win.

Fleury earned his 437th career victory to move into a tie for eighth place on the Jacques Plante on the NHL’s all-time goalie wins list. Fleury has allowed just two goals total in his past four games.

Shea Theodore also scored a goal and William Karlsson had two assists for third-place Vegas, which moved to within seven points of second-place San Jose in the Pacific Division.

Travis Hamonic scored for Western Conference-leading Calgary, which has lost three consecutive regulation games for the first time this season. David Rittich stopped 36 shots.

Vegas took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period on a power-play goal. Theodore slapped the rebound of a Mark Stone shot from the top of the left circle over Rittich’s left shoulder for his 11th goal of the season.

The Flames appeared to tie it a few minutes later when Johnny Gaudreau backhanded in a rebound of a Rasmus Andersson shot from the slot. However, the Golden Knights challenged for goaltender interference by Matthew Tkachuk, and after a lengthy video review, the NHL Situation Room in Toronto agreed and overturned the goal.

Calgary tied it midway through the second period when Hamonic slapped a shot from the top of the right circle past Fleury’s glove side. It snapped a career-best scoreless streak of 200 minutes and 41 seconds for the Vegas goaltender.

Engelland’s first goal in 37 games and second of the season at 9:30 of the third period proved to be the game-winner. Engelland fired a wrist shot from the top of the slot past a screen by Jonathan Marchessault and into the top right corner of the net.

Rittich was pulled for an extra attacker with 2:34 left, but the Flames managed just two shots on goal that Fleury easily saved.

