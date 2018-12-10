Fleury gets league-high 17th win as Vegas tops Dallas

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Cleared up final graf

Marc-Andre Fleury had 22 saves to pick up his league-leading 17th victory of the season to help lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Alex Tuch and Ryan Carpenter each scored goals for Vegas, which improved to 8-2 in its last 10 games, won its fifth straight home contest, and bounced back from a 5-1 loss at Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. Colin Miller added two assists.

Martin Hanzal and Esa Lindell each scored power-play goals for Dallas, which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Miro Heiskanen added two assists and Ben Bishop had 24 saves for the Stars, who lost for the first time in regulation in 11 games (9-1-1) against Pacific Division teams this season.

Hanzal, playing just his second game of the season after undergoing spinal fusion surgery last March, picked up his first goal of the season to give Dallas an early 1-0 lead by being in the right place at the right time. Heiskanen fired a shot from the top of the right circle and the puck caromed off the leg of Hanzal skating in front of the net and past Fleury.

Vegas tied it near the end of the period when Carpenter, standing alone by the left side of the net, shoveled in a rebound of an Oscar Lindberg shot for his first goal in 41 games dating back to last season.

Karlsson then gave the Golden Knights the lead midway through the second period with his 10th goal of the season, firing a wrist shot from near the dot in the left circle through Bishop’s pads.

Tuch made it 3-1 with his 10th goal of the season, slapping in a bouncing puck in the slot through Bishop’s pads.

The Stars cut it to 3-2 at the 8:33 mark of the third period when Jason Spezza rifled a pass from the top of the right circle, past the top of the crease, off the skate of Lindell and into the left side of the net. It was Lindell’s fifth goal of the season.

Fleury, making his 10th consecutive start in net, then came up with three saves during a four-minute power play after Shea Theodore picked up a double-minor for high sticking Taylor Fedun and drawing blood.

Dallas, called for too many men on the ice penalty with 1:07 left, still pulled Bishop with 50 seconds left and Smith sealed the win for Vegas with an empty-net goal 22 seconds later.

