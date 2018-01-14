Nurse comes through again for Oilers in OT win

Defenseman Darnell Nurse scored on a wrist shot 53 seconds into overtime Saturday night as the Edmonton Oilers notched a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Drake Caggiula and Leon Draisaitl picked up assists on Nurse’s game-winner as Edmonton won both ends of a back-to-back and beat the Golden Knights for the second time this season. Vegas still leads the Western Conference with 61 points, two more than the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets.

Nurse also had two goals Friday, including the third-period game-winner in Edmonton’s 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

Cam Talbot stopped 34 of 36 shots to earn the win for the Oilers, who killed off all six Golden Knights power plays. Marc-Andre Fleury saved 27 of 30 shots in the loss for Vegas.

Edmonton forced overtime thanks to Caggiula’s sixth goal at 3:29 of the third period. Patrick Maroon fed Caggiula at the edge of the right circle, and the center made no mistake. Connor McDavid picked up the secondary assist, his 37th helper of the season and the 200th point of his career.

Nurse, Maroon, Caggiula and McDavid all enjoyed two-point nights for the Oilers.

After a scoreless first period in which Edmonton carved out a slight territorial advantage, the Oilers took the lead at 8:01 of the second period with a good bounce.

Nurse skated behind the net with a pass from Maroon and threw a centering pass to the net. Maroon drove the net after his pass, and the puck hit his skate, skittering past Fleury for his 11th goal of the season.

The lead lasted all of 1:55. Vegas’ Reilly Smith took the puck away near the right corner, skated to the net with no opposition and roofed a wrister just over the glove hand of Talbot to notch his 12th goal of the season.

Smith’s line was responsible for the next goal. Smith helped force a turnover behind the net that bounced to winger Jonathan Marchessault, who fed William Karlsson in the slot. Karlsson ripped a shot over Talbot’s glove for his 23rd goal at 19:53.

--Field Level Media