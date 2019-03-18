Knights stay hot with 6-3 win over Oilers

Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals, including what proved to be the game-winner early in the third, and Malcolm Subban had 16 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Mar 17, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) smiles toward his son while warming up wearing a sweater recognizing St. Patrick's Day before a game against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Stone, Cody Eakin, Brayden McNabb and Alex Tuch also scored goals, and William Karlsson and Reilly Smith each had two assists for Vegas (40-27-5, 85 points), which won for the eighth time in nine games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Kris Russell scored goals, and Connor McDavid had two assists for Edmonton (32-33-7), which remained seven points out of the second wild card in Western Conference. It was the eighth straight multi-point game for McDavid, who now has 105 points this season.

Mikko Koskinen finished with 28 saves for the Oilers, who had a four-game road win streak snapped.

Stone gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at the 5:40 mark of the first period with his 31st goal of the season, one-timing a shot off from the bottom of the right circle off a Karlsson pass.

Edmonton tied it eight minutes later on Nugent-Hopkins’ 23rd of the season, a slap shot from the top of the slot off a feed from McDavid.

Eakin then put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 just before the end of the period. He took a cross-ice pass from Tomas Nosek and broke in free from the left side, firing a shot over Koskinen’s left shoulder.

Draisaitl tied it just 22 seconds into the second period with his 43rd goal of the season. McDavid won a faceoff in the right circle and then quickly turned and fed Draisaitl in the slot, where he fired a shot past Subban’s glove side.

Vegas rebounded to take a 4-2 lead on a pair of goals by Marchessault, both from the slot and beating Koskinen high on his glove side.

Russell brought the Oilers back to within a goal with his third of the season and first in 27 games, on a slap shot from the left point through traffic past Subban’s glove side at the 5:52 mark of the third period.

McNabb then put Vegas ahead by two goals with a wrist shot from the left point that squirted past Koskinen, who was hit by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the blue paint on the play. Tuch sealed the win with his 19th goal with 3:28 to go, stealing the puck from Draisaitl and firing a shot through Koskinen’s pads.

—Field Level Media