Campbell posts first NHL win as Kings beat Knights again

Jack Campbell made 41 saves to pick up his first career NHL win as the Los Angeles Kings completed a back-to-back sweep of the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Campbell, the 11th pick of the 2010 draft by the Dallas Stars, was making his first start in goal for the Kings this season and first in the NHL since 2013. He was called up from the AHL Ontario Reign last week when Los Angeles traded Darcy Kuemper to the Arizona Coyotes.

Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Carter, Kyle Clifford and Tyler Toffoli also scored goals for the Kings (75 points), who leapfrogged the Anaheim Ducks (74) to move into third place in the Pacific Division.

The Kings had rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the final 7:32 of the third period to defeat the Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime on Monday night at Staples Center.

William Karlsson scored his Western Conference-leading 34th goal for Vegas, which fell to 24-6-2 at home this season. The Golden Knights lead the Pacific Division by 10 points over the second-place San Jose Sharks.

Maxime Lagace had 26 saves for the Golden Knights, getting a rare start after Marc-Andre Fleury began each of the previous 11 contests.

Karlsson opened the scoring at 5:27 of the first period, jamming in a loose puck from the right side of the crease following a diagonal pass from Jonathan Marchessault.

Clifford tied it three minutes later with fourth goal of the season, intercepting a Ryan Carpenter pass in front of the goal and then beating Lagace glove side.

Toffoli gave the Kings a 2-1 lead with an unassisted goal at 6:56 of the second period, once again taking advantage of a Vegas turnover at the blue line as defenseman Deryk Engelland and center Reilly Smith failed to gain control of a bouncing puck. Toffoli swept in and gathered the puck, then fired a wrist shot past Lagace’s stick side for his 21st goal of the season.

Kopitar, who scored with 10.8 seconds left in the third period on Monday night to send the game into overtime, made it 3-1 at 19:30 of the second period Tuesday. He took the puck at center ice and then raced up the right boards before cutting in front of defenseman Luca Sbisa and roofing a shot over Lagace’s right shoulder for his 27th goal of the season.

Carter then sealed the win with a power-play goal with 1:58 left in the game, his second goal in two nights.

