Kings top Vegas in OT for third straight win

Tyler Toffoli scored on a breakaway with 3:20 remaining in overtime as the Los Angeles Kings won their second overtime game in two days with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Toffoli received a long outlet pass from Oscar Fantenberg at the Vegas blue line and then went in and beat Marc-Andre Fleury with a wrist shot to his glove side for his sixth goal of the season, snapping an 18-game goal-scoring drought in the process.

Michael Amadio, Alex Iafallo and Jeff Carter also scored goals for Los Angeles, which enters the Christmas break with a season-best three-game winning streak — including a 3-2 overtime victory at San Jose on Saturday afternoon. Cal Petersen stopped 22 shots to pick up the win in net on Sunday.

Tomas Nosek, Reilly Smith and Ryan Reaves scored goals for Vegas, which has gone to overtime in four of its last six games, winning only one of them. Nick Holden finished with two assists while Fleury, making his league-leading 34th start, finished with 28 saves.

Vegas, coming in off a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal on Saturday afternoon, jumped out to a 1-0 lead midway through the first period on Nosek’s fourth goal of the season, a fluttering shot from in front of the right circle that went over Petersen’s left shoulder.

Amadio tied early in the second period with his second goal of the season, redirecting an Adrian Kempe shot past Fleury’s glove side.

Smith put the Golden Knights back ahead, 2-1, when he fired a wrist shot from the slot past Petersen’s blocker side for his eighth goal of the season 10:01 into the second. But Iafallo tied it less than three minutes later when he circled around the net and beat Fleury with a wraparound on his glove side for his ninth goal of the season to extend his points streak to seven consecutive games.

Carter then gave the Kings a 3-2 lead at the 2:06 mark of the third period with a power-play goal, tapping in a rebound of a Drew Doughty shot into an open right side of the net. But Reaves tied it less than five minutes later with his own power-play goal, redirecting a Nate Schmidt shot from the right point for his seventh goal of the season, tying his career high set in 2016-17 with St. Louis.

