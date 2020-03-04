Lehner, Golden Knights shut out Devils

EditorsNote: minor edits in second and fourth grafs

Mar 3, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) controls the puck around Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Robin Lehner notched his first shutout of the season, and William Karlsson and Max Pacioretty each had a goal and an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Ryan Reaves also scored a goal for Vegas, which remained two points in front of Edmonton for first place in the Pacific Division. It was the ninth win in the past 10 games for the Golden Knights.

Lehner, playing in his 300th career NHL game and second with Vegas after being acquired from Chicago at the trade deadline, finished with 27 saves for his 15th career shutout while improving to 18-10-5 this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves for New Jersey, which had a six-game point streak snapped, tied for its longest of the season.

Blackwood, who entered the contest with a 6-0-1 record in his previous seven starts, was brilliant during a scoreless first period, stopping a handful of close-in tries, including a stretching left pad save on Paul Stastny on a rebound of a Nick Holden shot in front of a wide-open right side of the net.

Vegas took a 1-0 lead 45 seconds into the second period when Pacioretty broke in on the left wing and snapped a shot from the top of the left circle that beat Blackwood on his blocker side for his team-leading 31st goal of the season.

The Golden Knights extended their lead to 2-0 on Karlsson’s 100th career goal just 37 seconds into the third period. Nicolas Roy set up the score, hitting Karlsson at the bottom of the right circle at the end of a two-on-one rush, and Karlsson one-timed it for his 15th goal of the season.

Reaves added an insurance goal midway through the period, sliding in a rebound of a William Carrier shot under Blackwood’s pads for his eighth goal of the season.

—Field Level Media