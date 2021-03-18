Knights maintain season's mastery over Sharks

EditorsNote: changes to “Nicolas” in second graf

Shea Theodore had a goal and two assists and Ryan Reaves scored his first goal of the season as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the visiting San Jose Sharks 5-4 Wednesday night.

Cody Glass, Nicolas Hague and Alec Martinez also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to four games.

Tomas Nosek added two assists as Vegas improved to 5-0-0 against San Jose this season and 13-1-3 since joining the NHL as an expansion team in the 2017-18 season.

Evander Kane had a goal and two assists for the Sharks. Matt Nieto, Mario Ferraro and Kevin Lebanc also scored, Tomas Hertl had two assists and Devan Dubnyk stopped 32 of 37 shots.

Reaves, who had a goal disallowed in the second period because of a goaltender-interference call, broke a 3-3 tie at 12:27 of the third period, redirecting Nosek’s shot from the point past Dubnyk.

Martinez added a power-play goal at 14:46, which proved to be the winner as Kane scored for San Jose with the man advantage at 15:54.

Trailing 3-1 entering the third, Glass pulled the Golden Knights within 3-2 on a power-play goal at 6:43, converting a rebound of a shot by Theodore.

Hague tied it at 10:03 of the period on a slap shot from above the top of the faceoff circles past a screened Dubnyk.

Theodore gave the Golden Knights an early lead, blistering a slap shot from the right point past Dubnyk at 3:45 of the first.

The Sharks scored three unanswered goals in the second period.

Nieto tied the score at 6:21, tipping the puck over Fleury’s right shoulder from the top of the crease off a pass from Timo Meier from the left-wing corner.

Ferraro gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 7:57, scoring on a wraparound after John Leonard’s shot went wide of the net.

Labanc extended the lead at 15:07 off a rebound of a shot by Kane.

Vegas’ Robin Lehner, out since Feb. 7 due to a concussion, dressed and served as Fleury’s backup.

--Field Level Media