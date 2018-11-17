O'Reilly scores pair as Blues dump Golden Knights

Ryan O’Reilly scored two goals and Jake Allen had 32 saves as the visiting St. Louis Blues snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Brayden Schenn and Oskar Sundqvist also scored goals for St. Louis, which won for the second time in two meetings this season with the defending Western Conference champions. Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz each had two assists.

William Carrier scored his third goal of the season and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 shots for Vegas. Fleury fell to 5-7-2 in his career against the Blues, just one of three teams he has a losing record against.

Carrier took advantage of a miscue by Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson to give Vegas a 1-0 lead just 6:03 into the first period. Gunnarsson mishandled a rolling puck near his own blue line and Carrier picked it up and went in on a breakaway, firing a shot between Allen’s pads.

But St. Louis came right back to tie it just 38 seconds later when Schwartz dug the puck out of the corner and passed to Tarasenko. He did a nifty drop pass in the slot to O’Reilly, who then backhanded a shot under Fleury’s right arm. It was the first goal allowed by Fleury in 138 minutes and 52 seconds at T-Mobile Arena, where he had recorded back-to-back shutouts.

O’Reilly gave the Blues a 2-1 lead in the second period when he deflected Schwartz’s shot from the top of the right circle past Fleury’s stick side for his 10th goal of the season.

St. Louis then took control with two more goals in a 59-second span at the end of the period.

Schenn, activated from injured reserve before the game, scored the first on a deflection of a Joel Edmundson shot from the high slot for his fourth goal of the season. Sundqvist followed when he scooped up a rebound of a Vince Dunn shot and then deked Fleury and slid the puck in glove side. It was Sundqvist’s fourth goal of the season and third against the Golden Knights.

—Field Level Media