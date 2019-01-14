Little's OT winner lifts Jets, hands Ducks 11th straight loss

EditorsNote: fixes typo in sixth graph

Bryan Little scored with 11 seconds left in overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

The Ducks lost their 11th straight game (0-7-4). They have led in six of the past eight losses, including three times by multiple goals.

Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine and Ben Chiarot also scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

Carter Rowney assisted on all three goals for the Ducks. Brian Gibbons, Rickard Rakell and Andrew Cogliano scored, Daniel Sprong had two assists and John Gibson made 30 saves.

Chiarot tied the score 3-3 at 14:05 of the third period, shooting through traffic from the right point and benefiting from a high bounce.

Cogliano scored his first goal in 17 games and gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead at 15:48 of the second period. After skating out from behind the net, he took a shot from just above the goal line, and the puck slid under Hellebuyck’s outstretched left pad.

Laine tied the game at 2-2, scoring on a one-timer off a pass from Little on a 2-on-1 at 2:24 of the second period. It was his team-leading 25th goal, but just his second in the past 13 games.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 2:19 of the first period on the first goal of the season by Gibbons. Gibbons flipped the puck toward the Winnipeg net from above the left circle. Chiarot stuck out his skate and kicked the puck into his own net.

Rakell gave Anaheim a 2-0 lead with his first goal since returning Wednesday from a 13-game absence because of an ankle injury, scoring from the inside edge of the right circle with a wrist shot at 16:14 of the first period.

Wheeler scored a power-play goal with one minute left in the first period, receiving a pass from defenseman Josh Morrissey at the top of the right circle and beating Gibson nearside with a wrist shot to make it 2-1.

—Field Level Media