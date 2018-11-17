Sabres win shootout over Jets for 4th straight

After seven rounds of a shootout, Conor Sheary’s top-shelf goal finally clinched a 2-1 win for the Buffalo Sabres over the host Winnipeg Jets.

Buffalo ran its winning streak to four games, its longest winning streak since 2014, while halting the Jets’ winning streak at three.

Three of those four wins have come beyond regulation time, as the Sabres also defeated the Vancouver Canucks via a shootout on Nov. 10 and needed overtime to top the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 8.

The lengthy shootout was a fitting end to a duel of goaltenders. Buffalo’s Carter Hutton stopped 25 of 26 shots to earn the win, while Jets backup goalie Laurent Brossoit made 31 saves in his first game action since Oct. 26.

After delivering consistent pressure in the Sabres’ end over the first half of the game, Winnipeg finally broke through at 7:10 of the second period. Patrik Laine rushed down the right side of the ice to create a two-on-one chance with Kyle Connor, with Connor taking the pass and scoring his ninth goal of the season.

Buffalo was outshot 12-4 in the first period, with Hutton coming through with several big stops to keep the game scoreless.

The Sabres picked up their own attack to outshoot Winnipeg 28-14 over the remaining two periods and overtime, and tied the game on Jeff Skinner’s power play goal less than a minute into the third period.

Skinner pounced on a loose puck in front of Winnipeg’s net to continue his hot streak, as the winger now has 13 goals over his last 12 games.

The game was nearly decided in the final three seconds of regulation, as Zach Bogosian committed a turnover in his own end that led to Laine grabbing the puck. Laine’s shot was stopped, and he couldn’t get a stick on the rebound before the period ended.

Blake Wheeler failed to record a point, ending his attempt at a career-best 12-game points streak. Wheeler had two goals and 18 assists over his previous 11 games.

After falling just short of a perfect 4-0-0 homestand, the Jets will embark on a four-game road trip beginning Monday in Vancouver.

Friday’s game was the start of a three-game road trip for the Sabres, who face a quick turnaround to face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

—Field Level Media