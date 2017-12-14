Preview: Blackhawks at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets lost two of their first three home games this season, but that early October stumble seems like ancient history as they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. The Jets are 10-0-1 in their past 11 home games after Monday’s impressive 5-1 victory over Vancouver, their seventh consecutive victory on home ice to tie a franchise record, and it is Winnipeg’s play on home ice that has vaulted it to the third-most points in the Western Conference entering Wednesday.

“Coming home and playing in front of this crowd every night is pretty amazing,” Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers told reporters after scoring one of four unanswered goals as Winnipeg improved to 11-2-1 on the season at home. “We needed the extra energy and the crowd gave us a boost.” The Blackhawks finished a sweep of a three-game homestand Tuesday by beating Florida 3-2 in overtime, getting the game-tying goal from Jonathan Toews and the winner from Patrick Kane. “It’s nice to get some confidence and score goals late in games when we’re down a goal or two,” Toews told the media afterward. Chicago, which started Wednesday in a three-way tie for fourth in the Central Division, plays its next three games against division foes.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN Chicago, TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (15-11-5): Goaltender Corey Crawford made 35 saves Tuesday and is third in the NHL in goals against average (2.20) and save percentage (.933) entering Wednesday. Toews finished with a goal and an assist Tuesday, and in six games this month he has three goals and three assists. Defenseman Jan Rutta left Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury and his status is day-to-day.

ABOUT THE JETS (18-8-5): Forward Mathieu Perreault finished with two goals (including the 100th of his career) and an assist Monday, giving him 15 points in 14 games since returning from injury. Ehlers scored his third goal in three games to give him 14 on the season, while Blake Wheeler is tied for the league lead in assists with 30 through Tuesday. Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien missed Monday’s game with a lower-body injury and is expected to be sidelined until after Christmas.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago, which is 6-6-3 on the road, plays seven of its next eight games away from home.

2. The Jets’ seven consecutive home victories matches the mark the franchise set in Atlanta in 2007.

3. Winnipeg beat Chicago four times in five games last season, outscoring the Blackhawks 16-10.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Blackhawks 2