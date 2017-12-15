Blackhawks jump on Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The Chicago Blackhawks scored on their first two shots and rode the momentum the rest of the way for a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place.

The loss snapped the Jets (18-9-5) home winning streak at seven games.

Corey Crawford stopped 27 shots in the Chicago net while Connor Hellebuyck, who entered the game with the best home save percentage in the NHL, made 25 saves.

The Blackhawks broke in on a three-on-two when left winger Patrick Sharp found fellow winger Vinnie Hinostroza by himself to Connor Hellebuyck’s right, and his one-timer went five-hole at 1:50 for his first goal of the year.

In a matchup of fourth lines, Chicago penned the Jets in their own zone and almost got possession but the puck deflected off center Matt Hendrick’s stick to Blackhawks right winger Tommy Wingels. His wrist shot found the back of the net through traffic at 6:08. It was his fifth goal of the campaign.

Chicago’s shooting percentage fell off a little after that, but they were still going at 60 percent clip a little after the midway point of the opening frame.

That’s when Winnipeg rearguard Dmitry Kulikov gave the puck away in his own corner to right winger Patrick Kane, who passed it back to Duncan Keith at the point. His blast was deflected by center Nick Schmaltz at 10:21 for his sixth marker of the year.

It was more of the same in the second period. After Hellebuyck was unable to corral a rebound on a shot from the point, Schmaltz picked up the loose puck, whirled around and found Kane to the left of the Jets goal with a no-look pass. No. 88 might have scored easier goals in his career but this one at 11:05 to make it 4-0 is in the discussion.

The Jets, to their credit, didn’t mail it in in the third period. With Schmaltz off for tripping, left winger Nikolaj Ehlers got the Jets on the board on the power play when his wrister from the left circle beat Crawford high to the glove side at 5:35.

The Blackhawks restored the four-goal lead a couple shifts later, though. Breaking out with a four-man rush, defenseman Brent Seabrook found his partner Michal Kempny to Hellebuyck’s right and his slap shot deflected off the stick of defenseman Jacob Trouba and into the net. His first goal of the season came at 8:21 of the final frame.

The Jets thought they had scored again when Hendrick’s jammed it home in a goal-mouth scramble a couple shifts later, but the referee waved it off right away and ruled Crawford had it covered.

NOTES: The Jets placed D Dustin Byfuglien on the injured list with a lower-body ailment and called up Julian Melchiori from AHL Manitoba to replace him. ... The Jets have the third-best face-off percentage thus far this season at 52.7 percent. ... Chicago captain Jonathan Toews grew up in Winnipeg and has an arena named after him. ... Chicago RW Patrick Kane scored his 50th career game-winning goal on Tuesday vs. Florida. He’s fourth in franchise history, trailing Bobby Hull (98), Stan Mikita (84) and Toews (56). ... Blackhawks G Corey Crawford ranks third in the NHL in goals-against average (2.20) and second in save percentage (.933).