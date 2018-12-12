Connor, Byfuglien lead Jets over Blackhawks

Kyle Connor scored two goals, and Dustin Byfuglien added three assists as the Winnipeg Jets scored the first four goals of the game and held on to defeat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 Tuesday night.

Mark Scheifele, Tyler Myers, Mathieu Perreault and Brandon Tanev each scored once, and Scheifele and Myers each added one assist for the Jets, who have won six of their past seven games.

Dylan Strome, Dominik Kahun and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost eight in a row. Patrick Kane added two assists.

Laurent Brossoit stopped 32 shots for Winnipeg.

Chicago goaltender Cam Ward made 28 stops.

The Blackhawks allowed the first goal for the 11th straight game when Scheifele scored his 17th this season on a power play at 7:49 of the first period. The deflection of Byfuglien’s shot came while Jan Rutta was serving a holding penalty.

Myers snapped a shot from the right circle for his third goal this season at 9:01, set up by a backhand pass from Jack Roslovic.

The Blackhawks still had not had a shot on goal when Connor gave the Jets a 3-0 lead on their 12th shot of the period, a backhander from the slot at 13:38.

Chicago had its first shot on goal of the first period at 17:36 and was outshot 15-5.

Connor flicked home a rebound during a power play for his second goal and 13th of the season at 1:44 of the second period. Connor Murphy was off for slashing.

The Blackhawks trimmed the lead to 4-1 only 20 seconds later on Strome’s seventh goal on a sharp-angled shot.

The Blackhawks pulled to within two on Kahun’s fourth, a backhander at 7:09 from in front of the goal after the puck bounced off Brossoit’s shoulder.

The Blackhawks outshot the Jets 17-10 in the second period.

DeBrincat scored his 12th goal on a sharp angle at 6:08 of the third period to cut the Jets’ lead to 4-3.

The Jets scored their third power-play goal of the game when Perreault jammed in a rebound for his fourth goal this season at 11:36 of the third. Rutta was off for high-sticking.

Tanev scored his sixth into an empty net at 19:55.

—Field Level Media