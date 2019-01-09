Jets win, continue home dominance over Avs

Blake Wheeler had a goal and three assists, Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists, and the host Winnipeg Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Trouba had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Connor, Mathieu Perreault, Bryan Little and Andrew Copp also had goals for the Jets, who won their sixth straight home game against the Avalanche. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 36 shots to improve to 6-1-2 all-time against Colorado.

It was the second straight game Winnipeg has scored five goals after netting one or fewer in its previous five games.

Gabe Landeskog scored twice, Carl Soderberg had a goal and an assist and Ryan Graves also scored for the Avalanche. Philipp Grubauer had 14 saves for Colorado, which has gone 1-5-2 in its last eight games.

The Jets took a three-goal lead in the second period when Wheeler scored on a penalty kill at 3:22 and Little had a power-play goal just 3:10 later. It was the second straight game Little scored after going through an 11-game goal drought.

The 4-1 lead seemed safe but the Avalanche rallied to make it a game. Soderberg made it 4-2 when he poked the puck away from Jets defenseman Dmitry Kulikov at the Winnipeg blue line and went in alone on Hellebuyck. He flipped it over the goaltender’s pads for his 12th goal of the season at 16:10.

Graves, who scored his first NHL goal in a win over the New York Rangers on Friday, got his second 1:33 later to make it 4-3 heading into the third period.

Copp gave the Jets some breathing room when he slipped the puck through Grubauer 3:59 into the third. Scheifele made it 6-3 midway through the period with his 23rd of the season.

Colorado pulled Grubauer for an extra skater with about four minutes left in the third period and Landeskog made it pay off with his 27th goal of the season at 16:24. Trouba iced it with an empty-net goal with 1:06 left.

—Field Level Media