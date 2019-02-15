Avalanche whip Jets, snap losing streak

Dominic Toninato scored his first NHL goal, Gabriel Landeskog, J.T. Compher and Sven Andrighetto also had goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the host Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night.

Feb 14, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) skates past fans before a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Semyon Varlamov had 25 saves and Matt Nieto had two assists for the Avalanche, who ended an eight-game losing streak. It was Colorado’s first win in Winnipeg since Jan. 18, 2016.

Brandon Tanev had a goal and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for Winnipeg. The Jets had won two in a row and were 8-0-1 in their last nine home games before falling to Colorado.

Colorado, which had not won a road game since beating Toronto on Jan. 14, took a two-goal lead in the first period. Toninato, recalled from the American Hockey League on Wednesday, was playing in his first game this season and his 38th overall. He gave the Avalanche the early lead on a scramble in front of Hellebuyck.

The puck was bouncing in the Jets zone and went to A.J. Greer in front of the net. Defenseman Tyler Myers took the puck off Greer’s stick but Toninato skated down the slot and knocked it past Hellebuyck at 5:21 of the first.

Landeskog made it 2-0 when he got a pass in the left circle, and he skated in on Hellebuyck and beat him with a backhander at 10:29 of the first. It was his team-leading 30th of the season.

Winnipeg answered right away when Tanev stole the puck in the neutral zone, skated into Colorado’s end and beat Varlamov with a shot high 24 seconds later. It was his 12th of the season.

Compher restored the two-goal lead when he stuffed the puck by Hellebuyck’s skate for a short-handed goal, his 12th, at 6:12 of the second period.

The Jets had a chance to cut into the lead on the power play late in the third period but Varlamov denied them. The Avalanche then made it 4-1 when Andrighetto scored on an odd-man rush at 16:21.

