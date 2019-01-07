Five Jets score in 5-1 rout of Stars

Winnipeg scored five unanswered goals through the second and third periods, and Connor Hellebuyck turned away 26 shots as the Jets rolled to a 5-1 win over the visiting Dallas Stars on Sunday.

The Jets are 4-4-0 in their past eight games after a five-game winning streak and enjoy a six-game home win-streak against Dallas.

After a scoreless first period, the Stars jumped to the lead on Alexander Radulov’s power-play goal just 1:56 into the second. Radulov camped in front of the goal and deflected a shot by John Klingberg past Hellebuyck, with Tyler Seguin also earning an assist, the 300th of his career.

The rest of the period and the early minutes of the third belonged to the Jets.

First, just a minute after the Radulov tally, Adam Lowry collected the rebound from his own missed shot and whipped it by Dallas goalie Ben Bishop to tie the game at 1. Brandon Tanev and Mathieu Perreault garnered the assists on the score.

Tyler Myers then pushed Winnipeg to a 2-1 lead when he swooped in for a pass from Patrik Laine along the wall, swung behind the net and tucked the puck in behind Bishop with 1:04 to play in the period. Bryan Little also got an assist on the play.

Kyle Connor’s tally 1:15 into the third period granted the Jets a two-goal lead, with Connor, uncovered in front of the goal, one-timing the rebound of a shot by Blake Wheeler than bounced off the boards behind the net. Josh Morrissey was credited with a helper for his work on the play along the boards.

Dallas went for broke with over five minutes to play in the game, pulling Bishop while both teams had men in the penalty box. Morrissey made the Stars pay with an end-to-end, empty-net short-handed goal with 3:30 to play. Little then closed the scoring with a power-play goal with 18 seconds remaining.

Bishop stopped 25 of 29 shots in the loss, which snapped a two-game winning streak for Dallas. The Stars, 6-3-1 in their past 10 contests, have scored two goals or fewer in eight of those games.

The Jets played without top-line winger Nikolaj Ehlers, who will miss at least a month after suffered an upper-body injury in the first period of a 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh on Friday.

The Stars continue on to their second game of a three-game road trip on Tuesday in St. Louis. Winnipeg remains at home for a contest against Colorado, also on Tuesday.

