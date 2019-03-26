Stars rout Jets, boost wild-card lead

Dallas erupted for three goals in a five-minute span of the second period, and the visiting Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Monday to snap a two-game losing streak.

Mar 25, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) skates on the ice prior to the game against the Dallas Stars at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The victory allowed Dallas (39-31-6, 84 points) to increase its lead for the first wild card in the Western Conference to three points over the Colorado Avalanche and five points in front of the Minnesota Wild and Arizona Coyotes. Dallas has six games to play in the regular season.

Radek Faksa and Tyler Seguin each scored twice for the Stars.

Winnipeg (45-27-4, 94 points) lost for just the second time in the past six games. The Jets have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, and they lead the Central Division by two points over Nashville.

Stars goalie Ben Bishop turned away 21 shots to win for the seventh time in his last eight games. He also notched his second assist of the season.

After a scoreless first period and a half, Esa Lindell put Dallas on top at the 10:27 mark of the second period. He rifled a shot into the short side of the net past Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

Faksa added to the Stars’ lead two minutes later with Bishop garnering the secondary assist.

Dallas took advantage of a five-on-three power play opportunity to expand its advantage to 3-0. Seguin scored the first of his two goals in the game off an assist from Alexander Radulov with 4:44 to play in the second.

Seguin scored his second goal of the game and pushed Dallas’ lead to 4-0 with 9:24 to play in the third period. He scored from an extreme angle on the power play after a pass by Miro Heiskanen.

The Jets got on the board 29 seconds later. Kyle Connor was on the doorstep for a flawless crossing pass from Kevin Hayes to cut the margin to 4-1. Patrik Laine cut the deficit to two goals with a goal with 4:50 to play during a power play.

Faksa ended the Jets’ hopes with his second goal of the game, an empty-netter, with 40 seconds remaining.

—Field Level Media