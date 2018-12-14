Morrissey's OT winner leads Jets over Oilers

Josh Morrissey scored 41 seconds into overtime, and Mark Scheifele collected one goal and two assists as the host Winnipeg Jets erased a third-period deficit to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in an exciting back-and-forth affair Thursday night.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves in the victory, as Winnipeg extended its winning streak to three games and is on a 7-1-0 run.

After blowing a 3-1 lead and trailing 4-3 going into the third period, the Jets dominated the rest of the game, holding a 17-2 edge in shots in the third period. Scheifele evened the score just before the midway point of the period by burying a quick feed from Blake Wheeler.

Wheeler, Bryan Little, Dustin Byfuglien and Morrissey all had two-point games for Winnipeg. Scheifele has eight points in a three-game point spree.

Edmonton’s Ryan Spooner started off the roller coaster of a game with a one-timer from the slot at 10:12 of the first period, only to see the Jets take a 3-1 lead.

Mathieu Perreault evened the count at 15:43 of the opening frame with a nifty backhander as he drove the net, and Nikolaj Ehlers scored 68 seconds later. Patrik Laine’s 22nd goal of the season at 1:42 of the second period — a hard wrister that beat Cam Talbot’s glove hand — had the home crowd rocking.

But that’s when the Oilers responded with three consecutive goals.

Darnell Nurse made it a one-goal game by tucking home a rebound at 6:04 to kick off a one-sided second period, before Jujhar Khaira notched his second of the season by redirecting a crossing pass at the 17:18 mark. Alex Chiasson’s power-play goal with 1:05 remaining in the period was his 13th goal of the season, which ties a career high.

Talbot stopped 35 shots for the Oilers, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each collected two assists. McDavid, who has 10 points in five games, surpassed the 300-point mark in his career.

