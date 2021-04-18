Oilers too much for weary Flames, 3-0

Tyson Barrie collected one goal and one assist and goaltender Mike Smith recorded the shutout to give the visiting Edmonton Oilers a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Jesse Puljujarvi and Alex Chiasson also scored for the Oilers, who had a week between games. Smith was counted on to make just 26 saves to record his third shutout of the season and 42nd of his career.

Edmonton star Connor McDavid, who leads the league’s point-scoring race, collected a pair of assists to surpass the 70-point mark. He has collected 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in seven games against the Jets this season. McDavid has collected at least two points every game against Winnipeg this season. Leon Draisaitl, who is second in the league with 63 points, also netted two helpers.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots for the Jets, who looked very much like a tired team after playing three games in four nights and skating in their first home game after a lengthy road trip.

The Oilers, who have won five of the seven meetings with the Jets this season, pulled themselves to three points behind Winnipeg for second spot in the North Division. Edmonton also has two games in hand. The teams have two more meetings remaining on the schedule.

Barrie opened the scoring with a power-play goal at the 12-minute mark of the second period. Barrie set up for the shot at the right slot and blasted a one-timer for his sixth goal of the season.

Puljujarvi’s 10th goal of the season doubled the lead at 6:37 of the third period. While a pair of defenders chased McDavid, Puljujarvi was left alone in the slot and made no mistake with the golden chance.

Chiasson’s power-play goal six minutes later made it a 3-0 affair. Chiasson was parked in front of the net when he deflected Barrie’s point shot to net his first goal in a month.

From there, the Oilers clamped down defensively for Smith to record the shutout.

Despite the final score, Hellebuyck gave his team a chance, especially in the first period when he stopped both Kailer Yamamoto and Chiasson on breakaway chances midway through the opening frame.

--Field Level Media