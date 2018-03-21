Connor scores winner as Jets beat Kings in OT

EditorsNote: rewords second and fourth grafs

Rookie Kyle Connor scored his second goal of the night 97 seconds into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets completed a comeback to beat the visiting Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place.

The news wasn’t all good for the Jets, though. Second-year sniper Patrik Laine, whose 43 goals on the season trail only the 44 netted by Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, left the game in the second period after he blocked a shot with his foot. The early exit led to the end of a 15-game scoring streak in which Laine collected 18 goals and 26 points.

The win was a franchise-record 44th for the Jets, who moved to Manitoba in 2011 from Atlanta, where they spent 11 seasons.

Winnipeg goalie Eric Comrie, a 2013 second-round draft choice, made 16 saves and to earn a second victory in his first three NHL starts.

The game-winner came on a quick turnaround. Seconds after Kings forward Tyler Toffoli rang a shot off the iron, the Jets came the other way, as Connor finished off a rush that included Josh Morrissey and Bryan Little for his 27th goal of the season.

The only other goals came in the second period.

Dustin Brown put the Kings on the board first at the 8:42 mark with his 23rd goal of the season, the most he has tallied in a season since 2010-11. Brown and Anze Kopitar completed a perfect give-and-go on a two-on-one rush before Brown essentially had an open net to deposit the puck.

The assist gives Kopitar a career-high 82 points in a huge bounce-back season.

Connor scored his first of the night at the 17:06 mark of the second period. Blake Wheeler stole the puck near his own blue line to create a rush up the ice and relayed it to Mark Scheifele as they entered Los Angeles territory. Scheifele took a shot from the top of the circle that Connor redirected past Kings goalie Jack Campbell.

Connor is second to Vancouver’s Brock Boeser for goals by rookies, while the assist gives Wheeler 62 on the season, tops in the league.

Campbell stopped 36 shots in the loss, including 14 in a scoreless third period.

