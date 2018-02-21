Kings cap epic road trip with win over Jets

Darcy Kuemper had 30 saves and Dustin Brown scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 4:07 remaining to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Torrey Mitchell, Alec Martinez and Dion Phaneuf also scored goals and Adrian Kempe had two assists for the Kings, who moved into a tie for third place with Anaheim in the Pacific Division with their third straight win. The contest was the final game of a 13-day, seven-game, 6,491-mile road trip for Los Angeles.

Dustin Byfuglien, Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, which had a three-game win streak snapped in the final game of a franchise-record 10-game homestand. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 28 saves for the Jets, who fell two points behind first-place Nashville in the Central Division and lost for just the sixth time in 31 home games (23-6-2) this season.

The Jets, who entered the game ranked third in the NHL in power-play percentage (23.9), had an early 5-on-3 advantage when Drew Doughty (elbowing) and Christian Folin (interference) went off just 38 seconds apart. It took Wheeler just 34 seconds to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead, firing a wrist shot past Kuemper’s glove from the right circle.

Los Angeles answered with a pair of power-play goals; one by Martinez on a wrist shot from the high slot that went past a screened Hellebuyck, and another by Phaneuf on a one-timer from the right circle, his sixth of the season and third in the last four games.

Byfuglien tied it at 2 at 18:55 of the second period with his fourth goal of the season, a shot from the left point that deflected off the stick of Kings’ center Anze Kopitar, who was playing in his 900th NHL game.

Mitchell then gave the Kings a 3-2 lead at 6:17 in the third period when he pounced on a loose puck in the slot and then slid it around Hellebuyck’s left pad.

Brown then slammed home a pass from Tyler Toffoli with 4:07 remaining to make it 4-2. Kopitar earned an assist on the play, his 800th career point.

Laine scored his 28th goal of the season with 48.5 seconds to go during a 6-on-4 with Doughty serving a hooking penalty to make it 4-3, but the Jets never got a serious scoring chance after that.

--Field Level Media