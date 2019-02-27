Wild stun Jets with two late goals

The Minnesota Wild scored two goals in the last 87 seconds to steal a 3-2 road victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period.

After Jason Zucker’s power-play goal at 18:33 of the third period tied the game, Joel Eriksson Ek forced in a rebound just 26 seconds later for the game’s winning score. Eriksson Ek’s goal stood after both a video review and a coach’s challenge from the Winnipeg bench.

The Wild extended their winning streak to four games, strengthening their hold on a Western Conference wild-card position. Winnipeg, meanwhile, missed an opportunity to pass the Nashville Predators for first place in the Central Division.

Ryan Donato had two assists for the Wild. Since being acquired in a trade from the Bruins, Donato has one goal and five assists in four games and has yet to taste defeat in a Minnesota jersey.

Jets center Mark Scheifele opened the scoring with a power-play goal 8:53 into the first period. Scheifele leads all Jets skaters with 31 goals, though he hadn’t notched a point in his previous five games.

The Wild evened the game with a power-play goal at 11:50 of the second period. Brad Hunt took a point shot that beat a screened Connor Hellebuyck for his fifth goal of the season.

It took Winnipeg only 14 seconds to regain the lead. Ben Chiarot carried the puck into Minnesota’s end and fired a shot that deflected off Patrik Laine for the score.

Laine had both a goal and an assist in the game, giving him four goals and two assists over his past four games. The forward finally seems to be emerging from an extended slump that saw him record just six points over a 26-game stretch from Dec. 18-Feb. 16.

Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk stopped 30 of 32 shots for his 25th win of the season. Hellebuyck saved 37 of 40 shots.

Both teams had new faces on the ice following Monday’s trade deadline. Kevin Fiala had 17:14 of ice time for Minnesota after being acquired in a trade from the Predators. Winnipeg made a league-high six trades on Monday, with new acquisitions Kevin Hayes and Nathan Beaulieu in the lineup against the Wild.

Minnesota has won all four meetings against the Jets this season. The division rivals meet one more time in the regular season, on April 2 in Saint Paul.

