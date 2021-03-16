Tyler Toffoli's three-point game carries Habs over Jets

Tyler Toffoli collected two goals and an assist as the Montreal Canadiens recorded a 4-2 road victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

The Canadiens snapped a two-game losing streak and won for just the second time (2-3-4) in their past nine road games.

Josh Anderson had a goal and an assist for Montreal. It was a much-needed breakout performance for Anderson, who had only one goal and two assists in his previous 11 games.

The Canadiens also got a goal from Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Montreal goalie Corey Price, playing in his 700th regular-season NHL game, looked sharp in stopping 34 of 36 shots.

Kyle Connor scored both Winnipeg goals, both on the power play. Connor has been the Jets’ biggest weapon on power plays this season, as eight of his 14 goals have come with the extra attacker.

Josh Morrissey had two assists for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots.

Kotkaniemi put the Canadiens ahead on their first shot of the game, 4:01 into the first period. Off a Jets turnover, Anderson stretched to get the puck to Jonathan Drouin, who sent a canny pass to Kotkaniemi for the score.

After Anderson and Connor exchanged power-play goals early in the second period, Toffoli extended the Canadiens’ lead off another Winnipeg turnover in the period’s final minute.

In the Jets’ end of the rink, Brendan Gallagher forced Winnipeg defenseman Neal Pionk to shoot the puck right onto the stick of Toffoli, who deposited the two-on-none chance.

Montreal outshot Winnipeg by a 17-10 margin in the second period and was perhaps unlucky to only score twice in the frame. Gallagher had an unsuccessful penalty shot on Hellebuyck, and Jeff Petry twice hit the goal post on shot attempts.

Connor’s second score brought the Jets to within a goal at 5:47 of the third period, but Toffoli clinched Montreal’s victory with an empty-net marker in the final minute.

The Jets are 3-2-0 against the Canadiens this season. The teams meet again on Wednesday in Winnipeg.

--Field Level Media