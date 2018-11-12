Scheifele scores twice as Jets dump Devils

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Corrected name Scheifele throughout

Mark Scheifele scored twice and Blake Wheeler extended his points streak to 10 games with two assists as the host Winnipeg Jets never trailed in a 5-2 victory over the slumping New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Scheifele scored two of Winnipeg’s first three goals and assisted on a third, by Nikolaj Ehlers.

Scheifele recorded his second two-goal game of the season and 16th of his career by getting his eighth and ninth tallies of the season.

Wheeler kept his streak going by getting the primary assist on Scheifele’s first tally and the secondary assist on Ehlers’ goal. During his streak, Wheeler has two goals and 17 assists. He has points in 13 of Winnipeg’s 16 games this season.

Jack Roslovic and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets, who beat the Devils for the fifth straight time and tallied five times for the fifth time this season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves as Winnipeg improved to 7-2-1 at home and also improved to 11-1-2 in the last 14 meetings with New Jersey.

Brett Seney and Blake Coleman scored for the Devils, who finished off a season-high seven-game trip by going 1-6-0. The Devils were outscored 34-17 on the trip and also dropped to 2-8-1 in their last 11 games since a season-opening four-game winning streak.

Cory Schneider allowed five goals on 28 shots. He has allowed 12 goals in his first three starts of the season.

The Jets took command of the game within the first four minutes by scoring twice in a span of 29 seconds. Roslovic put a wrist shot from the slot over Schneider’s glove for his first goal of the season, and Scheifele put a wrister by Schneider after getting a pass from Wheeler, who forced a turnover.

Seney netted his first career goal with 12:45 left in the first period by converting Jesper Bratt’s backhand pass, but Scheifele scored his second of the night on an easy tap-in from the right doorstep 2:58 into the second.

After Coleman answered Scheifele’s second tally less than a minute later, Ehlers put a one-timer by Schneider with 12:06 left in the second, and Perreault did the same nearly six minutes later to make it 5-2.

