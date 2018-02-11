Vesey's late goal leads Rangers past Jets

Jimmy Vesey scored with 3:53 remaining in the third period to break a 1-1 tie as the New York Rangers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg on Sunday.

Vesey scored his 11th goal after missing the previous three games due to a concussion sustained Feb. 3 at Nashville. He tallied on New York’s third shot of the third period when he parked himself in front of the net and deflected a point shot from defenseman Brady Skjei and lifted the puck over goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Michael Grabner added an empty-net goal for New York, getting his seventh such tally a few minutes after hitting a post on a breakaway.

The Rangers won consecutive games for the first time since beating Philadelphia and Buffalo at home in mid-January.

Henrik Lundqvist made 16 of his saves in the third period for the Rangers, who are 3-10-0 in their last 13 games. He made seven of those stops during two early Winnipeg power plays in the third.

The Jets lost consecutive home games for the first time all season. Winnipeg also had two goals taken away, as Tyler Myers’ first-period tally was voided due to offsides and a tally by Mark Scheifele after the Jets pulled Hellebuyck was quickly nullified because of a high stick.

Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots and took consecutive regulation losses for the second time this season.

Before Vesey scored, Nikolaj Ehlers scored in the first period for Winnipeg. Mats Zuccarello tallied late in the first for the Rangers.

The Jets scored twice in the first 66 seconds, but only one goal counted.

Myers had a goal 24 seconds in taken away when the Rangers challenged because Andrew Copp was offsides. After a lengthy review, officials ruled Copp’s right skate was on the blue line just before Myers released a slap shot over Lundqvist’s stick.

Just 42 seconds later, the Jets scored a goal that counted. Shortly after a New York turnover near the neutral zone, Ehlers fired a slap shot from above the right circle that sped past Lundqvist’s glove.

The Rangers tied it late in the first period when Zuccarello capitalized on a turnover by Ehlers. He ended a 21-game drought by finishing off a partial breakaway and snuck a wrist shot from the right circle under Hellebuyck’s legs with 66 seconds remaining.

