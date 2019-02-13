Copp breaks tie, leads Jets past Rangers

EditorsNote: rewords third and 10th grafs

Feb 12, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Andrew Copp (9) and Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) warmup prior to their game against the New York Rangers at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Copp scored the tiebreaking goal with 12:39 remaining in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets recorded a 4-3 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Copp scored his third career game-winning goal and second this season after the Jets blew an early two-goal lead. His tally helped Winnipeg improve to 8-0-1 in its past nine home games.

He scored for the second straight game when Mason Appleton’s pass through the high slot went under the skate of teammate Brendan Lemieux. Copp gained possession and had plenty of time to lift a wrist shot over goalie Henrik Lundqvist from just in front of the right faceoff circle.

Copp’s sixth goal of the season occurred nearly two minutes after Winnipeg defenseman Joe Morrow forged a 3-3 tie.

Mark Scheifele scored twice for the Jets in the opening 20 minutes and recorded the primary assist on Morrow’s tally.

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves as the Jets won on a night when Patrik Laine did not score for a career-high 12th straight game.

Mika Zibanejad continued his surge by scoring the first and third goals for the Rangers. Pavel Buchnevich scored a power-play goal in the final minute of the second period as the Rangers lost for the fourth time in six games (2-3-1).

The Jets dominated play for most of the opening period, putting 19 shots on target.

Scheifele’s first goal came from the lower portion of the left circle on a shot that went over Lundqvist’s left shoulder as the goalie was moving into position. His second goal occurred after he faked a shot and then lifted the puck from the right circle over Lundqvist after Jets winger Blake Wheeler knocked it out of midair near his own blue line.

New York halved the deficit 38 seconds into the second when Zibanejad’s wrist shot deflected off the skate of Winnipeg defenseman Jacob Trouba. The Rangers tied it toward the end of the period when Buchnevich deflected Ryan Strome’s pass by Hellebuyck’s glove with 41 seconds left.

The Rangers took their first lead 57 seconds into the third when Zibanejad’s shot from near the right boards was deflected into the net by two Winnipeg defenders, but the Jets tied the game with 14:38 left when Morrow put a slap shot over Lundqvist’s glove.

—Field Level Media